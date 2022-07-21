For some Philadelphia elected officials, the 76ers’ proposal to build a $1.3 billion stadium in Center City is a welcome opportunity to transform the East Market Street corridor and boost the local economy.

For others, it raises concerns about the arena’s potential impact on nearby Chinatown, and over whether the team’s vows to forgo taxpayer support will hold true.

More than a few, however, are opting to wait for more details about the nascent plan to become available.

With City Council likely needing to pass ordinances green-lighting the project — and with next year’s mayoral and Council races sure to produce significant turnover in the city’s leadership — the level of political support for the proposal over the next few years could determine its fate.

While Mayor Jim Kenney is supportive of the plan, he is set to leave office in January 2024, and his successor may be less enthusiastic. For instance, Councilmember Helen Gym, one of five Council members who may run in next year’s mayoral election, said Thursday that she is “extremely skeptical” of the proposal, raising the possibility of it being a major issue in the race.

Additionally, the backing of the district Council member who represents the proposed location will likely be critical due to the unwritten tradition known as councilmanic prerogative, under which all Council members almost always default to the preferences of the local representative in land-use decisions.

Councilmember Mark Squilla, whose 1st District includes the proposed 10th and Market Streets location and is up for reelection next year, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

On occasion, other Council members break with prerogative, especially on large projects of citywide interest, meaning it’s possible that decisions over any city legislation needed to make the stadium proposal happen will involve a wider debate.

City Council President Darrell L. Clarke was noncommittal, saying in a statement that the potential for economic growth and job creation is “welcome news,” but that the developers must embark on a “robust, transparent and sensitive” community engagement process.

Clarke also noted that he preferred a previous plan the Sixers floated, which would have put an arena on the Delaware River waterfront. The Delaware River Waterfront Corp. rejected that plan in favor a mixed-use development with large residential towers.

”We need to give this new proposal all the attention, scrutiny and due diligence that it deserves,” Clarke said.

At-large Councilmember Allan Domb, himself a developer and another potential mayoral candidate, supports the proposal.

“This couldn’t have come at a better time,” he said. “It will help with public safety.”

Impact on Chinatown

Gym, an at-large Council member, two decades ago demonstrated against a proposed Phillies stadium near Chinatown that never came to fruition, and also opposed a proposed casino in the area in 2009. On Thursday, Gym said she was concerned the Chinatown community had not been heard, saying: “We’ve seen this before.”

”I’m not interested in development that says that it will be merely tolerant of, inclusive of, adjacent to Chinatown,” she said. “It should actually benefit the community whose development trajectory has benefitted the entire city of Philadelphia.”

Asian Americans United, a Philly group that seeks to help people of Asian ancestry “build their communities and unite to challenge oppression,” will urge elected officials to reject the 76ers plan, said Wei Chen, the group’s civic engagement director.

The group’s primary concerns are the impact on stadium-driven traffic and parking issues — which Chen said would negatively impact Chinatown restaurants that rely on takeout — as well as the potential gentrification of the neighborhood.

“The basketball stadium also increases the housing prices around the surrounding area,” Chen said. “It will gentrify my community, and many people — many immigrants who are new to this community — will get pushed out.”

Chen said the 76ers did not reach out to his group before unveiling the plan, which he called “very disrespectful.”

”Before they announced it, before they planned it, they didn’t ask the opinion from our community,” Chen said. “We hope our politicians will hear form our community members, to understand and help us to stop it.”

Plan involves tax break

The debate over whether the project would benefit from taxpayer support — a common practice for stadium projects until recent years, when it became politically unpopular in liberal cities — will be complicated.

The team has said it needs no local funding to build the stadium. A city spokesperson confirmed there are no plans for new subsidies.

But the arena’s developer has also said that the plan involves inheriting a 30-year property tax break for the parcel that Council gave to the current property owners, the Philadelphia Real Estate Investment Trust, to finance development of the Fashion District.

Whether that amounts to a subsidy from city taxpayers is in the eye of the beholder.

“There is no place in this world where billion-dollar corporations should seek public subsidies of any kind,” Gym said. “In a time when we are dealing with a massive housing crisis, a health crisis, a gun violence crisis, we need our public dollars and our public will to go towards addressing those.”

Additionally, the team has also opened the door to receiving state funding.

State Sen. Nikil Saval, a progressive Philly Democrat whose district includes the proposed stadium location, declined to comment until he is briefed on the proposal and talks with community groups.

State Rep. Mary Isaacson, a Democrat whose district includes the site, was briefed on the plan and said she’s taking a wait-and-see approach. She said she’s not opposed to the proposal, but wants to see how the community engagement process plays out.

Isaacson said she’s particularly interested in finding ways that the developers can partner with community organizations and businesses to ensure the preservation of Chinatown, “a thriving economic engine of the city.”

”It’s also one of the only thriving Chinatowns left in America,” she said. “We should be proud of that cultural heritage and make sure that the community benefits and is protected.”

Isaacson added that the Sixers have made it “abundantly clear” that they’ve been shopping around for a new home, and she said it’s essential the city keeps the organization “and the jobs and economic development that brings.”

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.