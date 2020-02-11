The impact of well-funded super PACs — political action committees that can raise unlimited amounts of money but are prohibited from coordinating with candidates’ campaigns — may be greater in Philadelphia than in other places in Pennsylvania because of strict limits on the size of donations that candidates themselves can collect. Candidates in Philadelphia can currently only accept checks of $3,000 or less from individuals and $12,000 or less from PACs. There are no limits on contributions to candidates for state office.