Philadelphia may replace some sworn police officers with civilians and create a unit of unarmed traffic-enforcement officers, a move city officials say is aimed at freeing up trained police to fight crime amid an historic surge in gun violence.

The changes were announced Tuesday by city officials and the union that represents Philadelphia police officers, who sat on an arbitration panel that also included a neutral member.

As part of the pact, the city will also pay $1,700 retention bonuses to current police officers and offer $2,000 bonuses to new hires. The benefits come as the Philadelphia Police Department is experiencing a severe staffing shortage following a wave of retirements and resignations over the past two years.

The award also requires the city pay a $1.5 million lump sum to the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5′s legal fund.

Mayor Jim Kenney said the agreement “represents a major step forward as we work to enhance public safety, as it will improve our ability to keep Philadelphians safe by strategically deploying civilians to support the Department’s work while allowing police officers to focus on critical law enforcement tasks.”

“Civilianization puts more ‘boots-on-the-ground,’” added Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, “which is exactly what this department needs in order to better serve our communities.”

The agreement does not specify how many civilians may be hired to replace sworn officers, but the change applies to several job categories. The city can create a new Public Safety Enforcement Officer unit to handle traffic enforcement in Center City and on five streets considered to be “high injury.”

The city is also allowed to hire civilians to assist the police department’s abandoned vehicle unit “for the sole purpose of reducing the current backlog of abandoned vehicles in need of removal.”

And the department may hire civilians to fill a handful of roles that have been held by sworn police officers, including mail carriers, graphic designers, body-worn camera technicians, crime scene unit investigators, and firearms examiners.

Police officers who currently hold the roles may not be transferred out or removed, according to the agreement. But if the police officer leaves the role voluntarily, the department may hire a civilian to fill the position.

Several of those categories were highlighted in a study commissioned by the city in 2020 and conducted by researchers at the University of Pennsylvania. The review found that nearly 900 positions within the 7,000-member police department that are currently held by sworn police officers could be filled by civilians.

John McNesby, president of the Philadelphia FOP, said the agreement is fair to both sides.

“Any time you go into something like this, you don’t come out without any scratches,” he said. “It is going to be able to keep officers here in Philadelphia, and it’s going to be able to attract people to come and be a police officer and put some money in their pocket.”

This story is developing and will be updated.