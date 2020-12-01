Philadelphia is poised to enact a new tax on residential construction and to make major changes to the city’s controversial property tax abatement program under a tentative deal struck by City Council President Darrell L. Clarke and Mayor Jim Kenney’s administration.
The deal, which could be approved by a Council committee as early as Tuesday evening, would be a major victory for Clarke, who has proposed using the revenue from the new construction tax and future reductions in the real estate tax break to finance $400 million in bonds for an ambitious antipoverty and affordable housing plan he is calling the Neighborhood Preservation Initiative.
Kenney and his political backers in the building trades unions were initially skeptical of the changes, which they feared would slow economic growth in the city. But they came around after reaching a compromise with Clarke that will exempt commercial properties from the construction tax and delay the implementation of reductions in the tax abatement for 12 to 18 months, according to a City Hall source with knowledge of the deal who was not authorized to discuss it publicly.
The final details of the amendments were still being negotiated early Tuesday evening during a Committee of the Whole hearing on the three bills, and lawmakers could decide to delay advancing the bills until a future hearing. The committee includes all members of Council, meaning that if the bills win the panel’s approval they will be on a path to final passage.
The new construction impact tax, which was introduced by Councilmember Cherelle Parker on behalf of Clarke, would require owners to pay 1% of the value of new improvements on residential properties. The bill originally would have the tax take effect July 1, 2021, but lawmakers may change its implementation date.
The other two bills would both amend the city’s tax abatement program, which for decades incentivized development by allowing property owners to pay no real estate taxes on the value of new construction of or renovations on commercial or residential buildings for 10 years.
Last year, amid calls from progressives and school funding advocates to end the tax break that disproportionately benefits wealthy property owners, Council cut the value of the residential tax abatement by roughly half, while leaving the abatement for commercial properties untouched.
One of the bills being considered Tuesday evening, authored by Councilmember Bobby Henon, would delay the implementation of those changes, which were initially set to take effect at the end of the year, for at least an additional 12 months, and possibly 18, depending on the final deal.
The other bill, by Clarke, would reduce by 10% the value of the tax abatement on commercial properties, and would also be implemented in 12 to 18 months.
This is a developing story and will be updated.