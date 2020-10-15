Philadelphia City Council will once again consider changes to the 10-year tax abatement and a 1% tax on construction — two controversial topics that are familiar subjects of debate in City Hall.
But the dynamics have shifted this year: Council has become more progressive; the coronavirus pandemic set off an economic crisis and strained the city budget; and Council and Mayor Jim Kenney’s administration are working to confront systemic racism and help poor communities of color.
These changes seem sure to increase the sense of urgency on all sides in some of the toughest policy battles in recent years, setting up what could become a tense fight over whether the city should prioritize increasing revenue to fight poverty or offering development incentives that will expand its overall tax base.
City Council members introduced legislation Thursday to delay planned reductions to the 10-year tax abatement until 2024, along with a bill that would implement a 1% tax on construction to fund affordable housing programs.
Council President Darrell L. Clarke, the sponsor of the construction tax legislation, projects his plan will generate at least $20 million annually that the city can use to fund affordable housing, rental assistance, workforce development, and other antipoverty programs. But developers and the building trades unions, who successfully lobbied against a similar plan in 2018, warn that the tax could hobble an industry that is already struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Councilmember Cherelle Parker said during Thursday’s meeting that the tax would make it possible to help residents who “want to see government directly impacting your life, your neighborhoods, and your community." She also acknowledged that an intense debate will unfold.
“I told you it wasn’t going to be easy, it might even be a little contentious,” Parker said. “But [the legislation is] developing real solutions to problems that you, residents of the city of Philadelphia raised and not people that live in the suburbs but have a loud voice and simply add noise to Philadelphia’s problems.”
Mayor Jim Kenney, who is an ally of the building trades unions, had opposed the construction impact tax in 2018 before it was withdrawn in favor of a compromise that directed money from expiring tax abatements into the Housing Trust Fund to pay for affordable housing initiatives. A Kenney spokesperson said this week that the administration looks forward “to reviewing the proposals, and to further conversations.”
Progressive activists and Council members, meanwhile, are likely to fight the proposed delay in changes to the tax abatement. Those groups were disappointed that the changes passed last year amounted to only a reduction in the tax break rather than its elimination, and that it left the 10-year tax break intact for commercial development.
The changes, which are now set to take effect in January, would offer a 100% tax break on new residential properties for the first year after construction is complete, followed by a 10% decrease in the tax break for each of the following nine years. Councilmember Bobby Henon introduced the new legislation Thursday that would move the implementation date to the start of 2024.
Councilmember Kendra Brooks, a member of the Working Families Party who took office this year and campaigned on eliminating the abatement, introduced a bill in June that would end the tax break.
“The tax abatement is a policy that puts development interests over the needs of Black and brown working families,” Brooks said.
No action has been taken on her bill, which was cosponsored by Council members Jamie Gauthier and Helen Gym.
This is a developing news story and will be updated.