Philly City Council will consider eliminating the resign-to-run rule once again

Philadelphia lawmakers will consider eliminating the rule that requires city workers and elected officials to resign from their jobs before campaigning for higher office.

It’s the fourth time in the last 20 years that Philadelphia officials have tried to repeal the long-standing “resign-to-run” rule, which is codified in the city’s Home Rule Charter and requires approval from voters to overturn. Philadelphia voters have twice rejected repealing it — once in 2007 and again in 2014 — and a 2020 bill to end the rule stalled in Council.

City Councilmember Isaiah Thomas, a Democrat who represents the city at-large, authored the legislation and in a statement tied it to the results of last week’s election, saying “voters think government at all levels needs to do better.”

“Ending resign-to-run will allow more local Philadelphians, public servants, and elected officials alike to strive for change at all levels of government,” Thomas said.

The resign-to-run rule has been in place since 1951, when the charter was first established, and is hailed by good-government proponents who say it ensures public servants aren’t influencing government policy while striving for higher office. The rule does not apply to public officials who are running for reelection.

But opponents of resign-to-run have long said it’s a barrier to entry for city employees — including members of City Council — to run for higher office, because it requires they give up their city salaries while campaigning. Thomas said eliminating the rule would also ensure Philadelphians “have consistent representation, regardless of election cycle or local political dynamics.”

In 2022, City Council operated with a varying number of vacancies for about six months, as six of the body’s 17 members resigned to run for mayor. Their positions were in some cases filled through special elections. Several current members of Council are said to have aspirations for higher office, including Thomas.

Eliminating the rule would also allow for people who hold row offices — such as City Controller — or posts in the mayoral administration to run for higher office without quitting their current jobs.

If Council passes legislation to eliminate the rule, and if Mayor Cherelle L. Parker approves it, voters could consider the charter change as early as next year.