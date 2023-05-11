Philly City Council moves to crack down on ‘boom parties’ and nuisance vehicles

Philadelphia City Council may implement new penalties on people who play excessively loud music from vehicles by increasing fines to $2,000 per offense and allowing police to confiscate the cars.

The legislation, which was introduced Thursday by Councilmember Mike Driscoll, aims to curb so-called “boom parties,” which have been happening for years. Partygoers park cars and other vehicles along the Delaware River and play music through large speakers, a trend that has angered residents both in Northeast Philadelphia and across the river in South Jersey.

The bill defines a “nuisance vehicle” as any vehicle playing a radio or other sound device that can be heard more than 100 feet away, unless they are using it as part of a city-permitted event.

Under the new legislation, violators would face a $2,000 fine and risk having their vehicle confiscated.

That’s significantly higher than current fines under city code. The city’s noise ordinance includes “quiet hours” between 9 p.m. and 8 a.m., and violators can be fined $100 and $300. Anyone who accumulates four or more offenses is subject to $500 fines or higher.

The bill authorizes police to issue noise violation citations and confiscate the nuisance vehicles.

A person whose vehicle is confiscated can claim it was wrongfully seized and can get it back after an “expedited hearing.” If an owner does not contest their citation or pay the fine within eight days of its issuance, their vehicle is automatically considered forfeited to the city.

“Residents along the river have endured the excessive noise long enough, at all hours of the day and night,” Driscoll, who represents parts of the Riverwards and Northeast Philadelphia along the river, said in Council Thursday. “We need to take strict enforcement measures and signal that we’re not going to tolerate it anymore. Enough is enough.”

The bill — which was cosponsored by Majority Whip Mark Squilla and developed in partnership with police leadership — was referred to a Council committee, where a hearing will be held before members vote on it.