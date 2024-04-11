Philly City Council approves bill requiring the city collect more data on addiction and homelessness | Council roundup

Philadelphia City Council on Thursday approved a bill requiring the administration to collect more data on homelessness and drug overdoses, a move that comes as City Hall has put an intense focus on controlling the open-air drug market in Kensington.

Also on Council’s agenda Thursday were new rules for registered community organizations in part of the city, plus a resolution to honor South Carolina basketball coach and North Philly native Dawn Staley.

Advertisement

Here’s what happened this week in Council:

What happened this week?

A data collection requirement: Council also approved legislation to compel the city to collect and share more data on drug overdoses and homelessness. The bills were championed by Councilmember Quetcy Lozada, who represents parts of Kensington, the epicenter of the opioid crisis and the neighborhood Parker’s administration has placed an intense focus on.

The legislation requires the city to track the number of homeless encampments, or “tent cities.” One bill requires Managing Director Adam Thiel’s office, which is charge of city operations, to send reports to City Council every other month that includes the number of people who interacted with police or outreach workers because they were “impermissibly camping.” Council also wants a list of services offered to those people, and the locations where encampments have repeatedly occurred.

A second bill requires the administration to provide quarterly updates to Council about the number of people to whom first responders administered naloxone, the opioid reversal drug also known as Narcan. It also compels officials to produce information on the number of people who were revived more than once in a 30-day period and the locations where the drug was administered, identified by the nearest cross street.

New rules for some RCOs: Registered community organizations will be subject to stricter rules in parts of North and Northwest Philadelphia under legislation Council passed Thursday.

The bill, authored by Councilmember Cindy Bass, requires the leadership of officially recognized neighborhood groups that weigh in on zoning matters live in the areas they represent. It only applies in Bass’ 8th District.

What’s coming next?

A hearing on the Land Bank: Council on Thursday approved a resolution to hold hearings on the performance of the Land Bank, the decade-old entity that manages and sells city-owned vacant land. The hearing has not yet been scheduled.

Quote of the week

“Norf Philly with a ‘F’.”

That was Council President Kenyatta Johnson emphasizing where in the city Staley is really from. When talking about her Philly roots, the national championship winning women’s basketball coach always makes sure to rep her neighborhood.

Inquirer staff writer Jake Blumgart contributed.