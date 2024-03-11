Philly City Council poised to confirm first-ever chief public safety director

A Philadelphia City Council committee on Monday voted to make Adam N. Geer the city’s first-ever chief public safety director, confirming the former prosecutor and tasking him with an administrative role to coordinate the city’s response to crime.

Geer, who has been working in the role in an acting capacity since January, testified for more than 90 minutes, responding to questions from Council members about his criminal justice bona fides and how he’d coordinate city agencies to achieve Mayor Cherelle L. Parker’s public safety goals.

“It is my firm belief that the city will greatly benefit from an office whose sole mission is to coordinate resources which are often siloed,” Geer said.

Geer’s confirmation will become official later this week when the full Council votes. It marks the culmination of a significant change in how Philadelphia city government is organized amid a perceived lack of coordination among law enforcement agencies.

Under former mayoral administrations, the city’s public safety response was coordinated by either the managing director or a deputy mayor who worked closely with the police commissioner. Now, Geer — a former deputy inspector general who previously worked in the district attorney’s office — will coordinate communication between departments including police, fire, prisons, and emergency services.

He’ll also be responsible for guiding the agencies through the budgeting process and fostering relationships with community organizations outside the government.

Former City Council President Darrell L. Clarke, before he left office in December, championed controversial legislation that requires the new position and ensured Council would have to confirm the public safety director. Council advanced the legislation on an expedited timeline, and former Mayor Jim Kenney vetoed it.

Council overrode the veto, and voters approved the measure through a ballot question in May.

Geer testified Monday that his office will have a budget and its own staff — he has already hired a first deputy — but further details won’t be available until Parker unveils her full budget proposal, which she’s scheduled to do Thursday.

He said his office will absorb the functions of the criminal justice and public safety department that was formerly under the city’s managing director and was tasked with leading a variety of violence prevention initiatives outside traditional law enforcement.

Also Monday, the Council committee confirmed city solicitor Renee Garcia, who formerly led the litigation unit in the city solicitor’s office. She handled negotiations in several high-profile cases, including two major suits filed last year related to guns — one against ghost gun distributors and another against gun shops the city says facilitated illegal straw purchasing.