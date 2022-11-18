The Phillies may have lost the World Series, but at least we get to see Sen. Pat Toomey (R., Pa.) eat some crow.

Toomey on Thursday paid up in is World Series bet with Sen. Ted Cruz (R. Texas), delivering a cart full of Pennsylvania foods to Cruz’s office in Washington. And all while wearing Houston Astros jersey — that of second baseman José Altuve — to boot.

As part of the wager, Toomey presented Cruz with several dozen Wawa pretzels, 12 Yuengling lagers, 12 Yuengling Hershey Porters, 10 bottles of Yards Brawler, and six-pack of Yards Jefferson’s Golden Ale (or, as Cruz’s office called the brewery in a release, Yardsbrew).

“So, there you have it, Ted. My humiliation is complete,” Toomey said after paying up. Toomey added that the payoff did have an upside, in that it would teach his youngest son not to gamble.

In losing, Toomey missed out on some of Texas’ counterparts to the treats he presented to Cruz. If the Phillies had won, Cruz had promised to present him with some Goode Co. pecan pies, some Blue Bell ice cream, and some beer from Texas’ oldest craft brewery, Saint Arnold Brewing Company.

The bet was one of several made by local officials and organizations based around the Phillies’ World Series run. Mayor Jim Kenney, for example, made a wager with Houston’s Mayor, Sylvester Turner, for some Triple Bottom Brewing beer and food from South Philly Barbacoa. Any City Council put up some cheesesteaks, pretzels, and Tastykakes.

When Toomey made good on his offer, Cruz empathized with him, saying that he himself has had to pay up in similar bets in the past. Toomey, who is retiring, said he had only one regret.

“I won’t even be here next year when the Phillies win,” he said.