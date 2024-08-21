Pink to close DNC in Chicago with a performance

Doylestown native Pink is expected to close out the Democratic National Convention’s list of musical acts with a performance before Vice President Kamala Harris’ nomination acceptance speech Thursday.

Pink performance was confirmed by a person familiar with the planning who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the lineup.

Advertisement

R&B artist John Legend, a University of Pennsylvania graduate who got his start performing at Philadelphia’s Five Spot nightclub, is reportedly slated to perform Wednesday. Patti LaBelle, a Southwest Philly native, played her own set at the DNC Tuesday.

Pink most recently performed in Philadelphia at Lincoln Financial Field Sunday.

The pop singer last month voiced her support for Harris’ presidential bid during a fundraiser in which more than 160,000 women came together on a 90-minute Zoom and raised about $2 million.

“It’s not about which candidate is perfect,” she said. “It’s about which candidate is human and wants to keep us all human, which candidate is going to inspire us to be better and which candidate is going to inspire us to be worse.”

Pink, born Alecia Moore, supported Hillary Clinton in 2016 and backed President Joe Biden in 2020. She joins a list of fellow Pennsylvania-born celebrities backing Harris this election, including Roots drummer Questlove and Abbot Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph.