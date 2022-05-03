More than half of U.S. states would likely ban or severely restrict abortions if the landmark Supreme Court case Roe v. Wade is overturned, according to policy organization the Guttmacher Institute.

According to the group, 22 states have laws or amendments already in place to near-immediately ban abortions if Roe is overturned — some with multiple types of bans in place.

The group has found that:

Nine states have an abortion ban on the books from before 1973, when the court ruled on Roe v. Wade .

Thirteen states have a “trigger” ban that would take effect when the court rules.

Five states have “a near-total abortion ban” that would be enacted if Roe is overturned.

Eleven states have a ban not currently in effect on abortions beyond six weeks (Texas currently has that ban in effect).

One state has a ban not currently in effect on abortions beyond eight weeks.

And four states have constitutions that “specifically bar a right to abortion.”

Here’s where abortion would likely be banned if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade: