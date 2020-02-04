A Philadelphia mother and her fourth-grade daughter have been named special guests for President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address, the White House announced.
Stephanie Davis and her daughter Janiyah are traveling to Washington for the Tuesday speech, in which Trump is expected to discuss plans for school choice and federal tax credits. Janiyah, a fourth grader who loves art and math, “has been assigned to low-performing schools,” according to a White House statement, which didn’t specify which school she attends.
“Her mom, Stephanie, is a hardworking single mother who tried to apply for a tax credit scholarship. But due to Pennsylvania’s governor recently vetoing school choice legislation, Janiyah remained among the estimated 50,000 students on a waitlist,” the statement reads.
Pennsylvania’s school-choice programs — which provide tax credits to businesses in exchange for donating to scholarships for students to attend private schools — have been an ongoing debate.
Last year, Republican House Speaker Mike Turzai tried to nearly double the program with a bill that would have grown it by $100 million, enabled it to increase automatically in the future, and upped income limits for participating families to $126,216 a year for a family of four.
But in June, Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, vetoed the legislation, saying it had diverged from the program’s mission of lifting people out of poverty and didn’t provide accountability for state tax dollars, at a time when many public schools are struggling with funding. He and lawmakers later agreed to a budget that increased the program by $25 million.
Vice President Mike Pence will visit St. Francis de Sales School in West Philadelphia on Wednesday for an event marking School Choice Week.
Stephanie and Janiyah are among a handful Philadelphians set to attend the address, including Sister Mary Scullion, Philadelphia’s nationally renowned expert on homelessness, as guests of the local congressional delegation.
Democratic Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon of Delaware County invited West Philadelphia native Kevin Harden, a gun violence survivor and lawyer. Democratic Rep. Madeleine Dean of Montgomery County invited Patrick Flynn, who struggled with opioid addiction for 10 years and is now an activist. Democratic Rep. Andy Kim of Burlington County invited Melissa and Gianna DiMona of Medford Lakes, who lost two family members in separate military training accidents.