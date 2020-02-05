At his State of the Union address on Tuesday, President Donald Trump singled out a Philadelphia fourth-grader sitting in the audience and announced she was getting a scholarship so she could leave a “low-performing” school and attend the school of her choice.
It turns out Trump’s education secretary, Betsy DeVos, will be paying for it.
Trump criticized Gov. Tom Wolf for vetoing legislation that would have expanded school-choice programs and the White House said the girl, Janiyah Davis, had been on a school-choice scholarship waiting list for years. Trump is pushing legislation to expand such scholarships nationwide.
“Janiyah, I have some good news for you," the president said. "'Cause I am pleased to inform you that your long wait is over. I can proudly announce tonight that an opportunity scholarship has become available, is going to you, and you will soon be heading to the school of your choice.”
Trump didn’t disclose what school the girl attended or the school she wants to attend, nor did he explain the scholarship.
DeVos, however, is directly providing the scholarship to Janiyah, the department of education said. In her personal capacity, the secretary donates her salary every year to various organizations, said a spokesperson on Wednesday. DeVos’ husband is former Amway CEO Dick DeVos. Together the couple’s net wealth has been estimated to be more than $1 billion.
Janiyah and her mother, Stephanie Davis, stood up and hugged as the room applauded.
The pair were with Vice President Mike Pence as his plane, Air Force 2, touched down at Philadelphia International Airport on Wednesday morning. Pence is set to speak about school choice at a West Philadelphia school.
