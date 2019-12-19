From 2013 to 2017, unemployment declined in the 19139 zip code, according to census data, even though about a third of the population lives below the poverty line — a rate that has remained static. No one has been killed on the corridor so far this year; 2018 had one homicide. Cultural events are popping up. Residential properties are being bought, rehabbed, and flipped. And the city and various nonprofits have plans for new investment in the corridor in 2020.