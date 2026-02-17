A six-story Hyatt Studios hotel is planned for the Broad Street Diner site

The Broad Street Diner’s days may finally be coming to an end.

Although demolition permits were issued for the building at 1135-42 S. Broad St. in 2022, it has remained in business.

Advertisement

But on Tuesday, plans for a six-story Hyatt Studios hotel were posted on the Philadelphia Planning Commission’s website, indicating that the project is moving forward.

The proposal includes 105 hotel rooms and 42 underground parking spaces. Hyatt Studios is a recently launched extended stay brand of the larger hotel chain.

The plans are credited to Philadelphia-based architect Plato Studio, and they highlight the project’s proximity to SEPTA’s Broad Street subway line.

“The hotel will benefit from direct subway line access connecting guests to major sightseeing destinations, entertainment venues on South Broad Street near Patterson Avenue and Center City,” the plans say.

The Hyatt Studios hotel will require approvals to move forward from the Zoning Board of Adjustment.

Maria Petrogiannis, head of development for MR Realty Associates, which owns the property, was not immediately available for an interview.

Her father, Michael Petrogiannis, is a long time owner of beloved eateries in the region including the Mayfair, Melrose, and Country Club diners.

The Broad Street Diner’s demolition permits were issued at the same time as the Melrose Diner at 1501 Snyder Ave. on the West Passyunk Avenue corridor. But the Melrose was demolished in 2023, after 67 years in business at that location.

Today, its site sits vacant, hemmed in by a chain-link fence, and is a frequent subject of nuisance complaints from neighbors.

A planned apartment building for that site, which MR Realty said would include a new version of the Melrose Diner, has not materialized.

In a 2025 interview, Maria Petrogiannis said the hope was that the apartment building and replacement diner on West Passyunk would be completed by the time the hotel project came to fruition, giving workers a site to move when the South Broad Street eatery was razed.

This is a developing story and may be updated.