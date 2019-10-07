Development group Streamline plans a 244-unit apartment mid-rise that would span nearly an entire block near Fishtown’s Delaware River waterfront beside the historic Edward Corner warehouse building, which is slated to become the company’s headquarters.
The apartment project planned by the Philadelphia-based developer would run from Marlborough Street nearly to Shackamaxon Street, across Delaware Avenue from the Sugarhouse Casino and Penn Treaty Park, according to plans provided to the Fishtown Neighbors Association and shared last week with The Inquirer.
The project would be largest apartment development to date for Streamline, which has been branching out from the rowhouse and duplex projects that have been its focus in the past.
The company paid $7.75 million in June for two parcels that make up the roughly one-acre Fishtown development site that includes the 13,000-square-foot Edward Corner building, according to transaction records.
The seller was real estate investor Michael Samschick’s Core Realty Inc., whose previous plan for the 1100 and 1130 N. Delaware Ave. properties called for 179 apartments and a rock-climbing gym.
Streamline has begun renovating the Edward Corner building into a new headquarters for itself, a project that has come under fire after the historic maritime building was damaged during construction.
Streamline was co-founded by developer Sean Schellenger, who was stabbed to death during an altercation with bicycle courier Michael White in July 2018. White’s trial began Monday.