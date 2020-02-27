Lucy, one of the oldest examples of a building in the shape of an animal, is one of the first National Historic Landmarks to appear on Airbnb. In a special promotion, the beloved six-story wooden elephant will be available for one-night stays on March 17, 18, and 19 only. Two adults per night can book a stay at airbnb.com/lucy starting at noon on March 5, first come, first served. Children aren’t allowed.