The assessment method gives the wealthier portion of the corridor a heavier burden if the BID happens, but also greater power to kill the proposal. Almost 70% of the property wealth on the more than 2.6 mile corridor — $349 million — is contained between Spring Garden and Master Streets, less than a mile. North of that, about $71 million in property value is between Cecil B. Moore and Susquehanna Avenue, which runs through the heart of Temple University’s campus. The remaining value on the corridor is $113 million.