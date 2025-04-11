Wawa is closing two more Philly stores

Two more Wawa stores in Philadelphia are closing, this time in the Northeast.

The stores are within two miles of each other. The location at 6506 Frankford Ave. is scheduled to close on April 22, followed by the store at 6919 Castor Ave. on April 24, according to the company.

They will be the latest of the city’s Wawa stores to close, joining a list of at least 11 Philadelphia locations the company has shuttered since 2020. Most were in Center City.

In a statement, a spokesperson said Wawa decided to close the two Northeast Philly stores “after careful and extensive evaluations” but did not elaborate.

“It has been a pleasure serving the community for many years, and we are grateful for the support of the local community,” the spokesperson said. The company “look[s] forward to seeing our local friends and neighbors at nearby Wawa locations.”

A string of Philly closures

In December, the company closed its store at 16th and Ranstead Streets in Center City. A spokesperson said then that the store had opened in 2020 as a test of a “smaller urban store concept” but that because of its size, the store was not able to give customers the experience they expected. So the company decided to end the test.

Last July, Wawa closed one of its oldest Philadelphia stores, which had operated in the Port Richmond neighborhood for 45 years. In a statement about the closure last summer, Wawa said the store “cannot deliver the experience customers deserve or continue to meet performance expectations.”

A year ago, Wawa said its location at 21st and Hamilton Streets was closing because its landlord didn’t renew its lease. A Chase Bank will soon open in its place.

In 2022, Wawa cited “safety and security challenges” when it announced it was closing two Center City stores, at 12th and Market Streets and 19th and Market Streets.

Local stores outside of Philadelphia haven’t avoided closure lately either. Last month, Wawa closed a store on Haddon Avenue in Collingswood.

At the same time that Wawa has closed Philadelphia-area stores, the Delaware County-based company has announced expansions into the South and Midwest and plans to open 160 stores across Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana over the next decade.