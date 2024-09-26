Million-dollar homes on Chesco farm site | Real Estate Newsletter

A new neighborhood of million-dollar homes is coming to a former farming site in Chester County.

It’s one of several large housing developments approved, being built, or proposed along what’s traditionally been a rural stretch of road. And it’s an example of the push and pull between preserving open space and accounting for population growth.

Keep scrolling for that story and the rest of this week's edition:

— Michaelle Bond

Development pressure on Chester County’s beloved open space was a major issue when I covered the county a decade ago. And it was a concern decades before that and will be for years to come.

But the housing shortage is another pressing issue across the region and the country.

Building homes can take a while, thanks to regulations and economic headwinds. The leader of Chester County’s planning commission says many developments that were approved way back before the Great Recession are just now going up.

One of the latest developments is planned for Glenmoore, which locals call “The Village.” The 73-acre site was formerly known as Heim Farm. Home prices in the new neighborhood are expected to start at about $1 million.

As with any project, some residents are for it, but some are skeptical.

Keep reading for details on this development and some context you need to know.

The latest news to pay attention to

It’s officially fall, which I guess means it’s time to talk about winter?

Mariah Carey Christmas jokes aside, now’s the time for homeowners to prepare their homes for the coldest months of the year.

One of the joys of being a homeowner is all the upkeep. (Read that with heavy sarcasm.) Roofs. Gutters. HVAC systems. Water and air leaks. Dangling tree limbs. It’s treacherous out there.

We talked to some experts — a prepared homeowner/real estate agent, a homeowner who learned about the importance of winterization the hard way, and a plumbing technician — to help you create a checkup list for winterizing your home.

Two weeks ago, we took a look inside an Ocean City home whose owner is using an elementary school’s old library table as a dining room table. This week, what makes the Shapsons’ Newtown home special is that it used to be a whole schoolhouse.

It was built for that purpose in the 1860s. Then it became someone’s home about a century later. Eventually, its character charmed Loredanna and Matt Shapson, the home’s current owners.

They loved the schoolhouse feel and wanted to preserve the home’s original character. But the house was too small and needed updating.

Their renovations included:

⚒️ Adding roughly 1,700 square feet

⚒️ Creating a new main entrance by widening what was once a window

⚒️ Turning the kitchen into a sitting room

⚒️ Adding a new wing that included a kitchen, living room, and primary suite

A wooden bridge connects the schoolhouse section and the addition.

Peek inside the home, and find out which features are original and what crucial building element the home didn't have.

Enjoy the rest of your week.

