Parasimo, who works at a community farm in North Philadelphia, has been improvising since the nonprofit she works for sent all workers and volunteers home and gave away most of its plant starts. "I’m kind of guerrilla planting instead,” she said, trying to keep that farm growing on a modified scale — though the fate of the farm stand, which in past years accepted food stamps and set prices at half those of Whole Foods, is uncertain. She’s also working to start as many pop-up food gardens in the city as she can.