These statistics from before the pandemic highlight the predicament of Black renters as they entered a health and economic crisis that also has disproportionately hurt Black people. They are more likely to face serious complications if they contract COVID-19 and to work in jobs vulnerable to pandemic-related cuts. Based on the pre-pandemic trend, they also are more likely to be thrown out of their homes at the end of pandemic eviction moratoriums, which do not protect all renters.