Since 2003, Federal Housing Administration guidelines stated that people without legal residency in the United States were ineligible for mortgages insured by the agency. But last week, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development explained that the guidelines “did not anticipate a situation in which a borrower might not have entered the country legally, but nevertheless be considered lawfully present.” That’s the case for immigrants who came to the country illegally as children and have been accepted into the DACA program that former President Obama created through an executive order in 2012. Trump’s deputy secretary of HUD said the department was changing FHA guidelines “to avoid confusion and provide needed clarity to HUD’s lending partners.”