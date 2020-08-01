“Buyers are still thinking they can get a bargain, a deal, and sometimes that’s not necessarily the case. Sometimes, it takes them losing out on a bidding war a couple of times before it finally hits them,” she said. “I tell my buyers, ‘Listen, if you’re even somewhat considering [a house], you have to make a jump on it right away. Because if you don’t, that one day could be the make-or-break.’”