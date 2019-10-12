Real estate analysts say the state of the local condo market underscores just how different Philadelphia is from other cities. Developers in Southern cities such as Raleigh, N.C., have begun building more affordably priced condo units to meet rising demand. And New York City and Miami are now dealing with the fallout of foreign buyers retreating from high-end units in their markets. After the Great Recession, both cities saw a surge of new condo construction, much of which was built to meet growing international demand. Miami condos, for example, have long been considered a safe place for wealthy Latin Americans to park their money. As a result, nearly 20,000 new condos have been built in Miami since 2012, according to ISG World’s Miami Report of 2019.