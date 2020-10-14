Nationwide, sales of luxury homes were up 41.5% in the third quarter of 2020 compared to a year ago, outpacing sales growth in the other price ranges. But of the top 49 most populous metropolitan areas in the country (excluding New York City), the Philadelphia region was one of two where sales in the top 5% of the market dropped from last year, according to Redfin. Luxury sales in the Philly region — with a median price of $830,000 — were down 8.2% in the third quarter compared to the same time last year.