Adding to the challenges lower income households face, home prices in Philadelphia have been increasing. From 2008 to 2018, the median sales price in the city doubled from almost $80,000 to $160,000. The number of homes that sold for less than $100,000 dropped by 43%. Meanwhile, the city had five times as many homes that sold for $500,000 or more in 2018 than it did 10 years earlier.