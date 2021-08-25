The city granted zoning variances Wednesday to allow a developer to build apartments in Old City that would preserve the Painted Bride Art Center’s signature mosaic.

Architect and developer Shimi Zakin has said the variances are necessary to ensure the feasibility of his plans to incorporate the 7,000-square-foot mural by mosaic artist Isaiah Zagar into the development of an apartment building.

The fate of the mosaic has been uncertain since the arts center announced in 2017 that it wanted to sell its building, which is in an area coveted by developers.

The city’s Zoning Board of Adjustment is allowing Zakin to build his apartments 85 feet tall, which is 20 feet higher than local zoning allows without a variance. Zakin’s project also can slightly exceed density limits.

The decision is subject to appeal. Neighborhood groups did not want the city to grant the zoning exceptions because neighbors worry about scarce parking and congested streets and the setting of a precedent that could invite other developers to build taller.

The proposed building would include 64 apartments built above the Painted Bride mosaic at 230 Vine St. and would leave the mural walls unaltered.

“It just makes so much sense, I think,” said Emily Smith, executive director of the nonprofit arts group Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens, which preserves and provides access to Zagar mosaics. “So it feels like such a relief.”

Smith spoke with the artist soon after hearing the news Wednesday morning. “He was screaming with happiness,” she said. “And he said, ‘Well, now we need to get to work.’ ”

Her organization has an extensive restoration and preservation plan for the mosaics that has been years in the making.

“We couldn’t be happier to get to work and do everything we’ve been talking about doing for the last couple of years,” she said.

This story will be updated.