Jonas said the trade group also supported the bill’s guidelines for creating a five-member “Host Community Board” within neighborhoods, which can be established to negotiate with developers on behalf of all residents. According to the bill, the board would have one member appointed by the district Council member, one member appointed by the Registered Community Organizations where the project is located, one member appointed by the city’s Director of Planning and Development, and two members appointed by the other three members. At least one person, the bill stipulated, should be a longtime resident. Additionally, one should live within 250 feet of the proposed project.