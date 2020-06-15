The COVID-19 Short-Term Rental Assistance Program will provide funds to low- and moderate-income households, which must put 30% of their incomes toward rent while the state pays the rest. With about 20% of the funds, the state will provide up to 12 months of rental assistance for people with very low incomes and those who are homeless or in danger of becoming homeless. The state will distribute the rest of the funds through an online lottery. Those selected will receive up to six months’ rent.