The U.S. economy added 2.5 million jobs in May and the unemployment rate fell to 13.3%, a surprising gain in the nation’s jobs market after the economic collapse caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The improvements came as states lifted orders that shut down businesses to slow the spread of the virus. In May, employment rose sharply in leisure and hospitality, construction, education and health services, and retail trade, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The unemployment rate dropped by 1.4 percentage points from 14.7% in April, which was the highest level since the federal government began measuring such data in 1948. A broader measure of unemployment – which includes part-time workers and those who gave up looking for work – fell from 22.8% to 21.2% in May.
The number of unemployed people fell by 2.1 million to 21 million, BLS said.
The month’s job gains surprised some economists who expected the unemployment rate to soar near 20%. Still, after having lost 22.1 million jobs in March and April, the U.S. economy finds itself in a deep pit. Unemployment is still at historic levels not seen since the Great Depression. The Congressional Budget Office predicted this week that the U.S. economy won’t fully recover from the fallout until 2030.
Before monthly figures were released Friday, some economists saw signs that the U.S. economy may have already hit rock bottom, as the number of new unemployment claims continues to fall.
Mark Zandi, the chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, said the Friday’s figures reaffirmed his view that the recession is over.
“The May employment gain overstates the rebound, and will likely be revised way down, but it still makes the case the economy has turned the corner," he said.
U.S. stock indexes surged on the unexpected job gains. The Dow Jones was up 731 points, or 2.8%, as of 9:39 a.m. Friday.
Unemployment rates dropped for adult men (11.6%), adult women (13.9%), Whites (12.4%), Hispanics (17.6%), and teenagers (29.9%), BLS said. But the jobless rates slightly increased for Blacks (16.8%) and Asians (15.0%).
Restaurants and bars drove much of the job market improvement, hiring 1.4 million people in May and accounting for about half of the gain in total nonfarm employment, BLS said. That followed steep declines in March in April, when 6.1 million jobs were lost in food services and drinking places.
About 464,000 people were hired or rehired in construction, 424,000 in education and health services, and 368,000 in retail, BLS reported.
“The road to recovery has begun,” Joel Naroff, president and founder of Naroff Economic Advisors in Bucks County, wrote Friday. “It was expected that May would be the last month of really ugly employment numbers, but the moves to reopen came faster and stronger than anticipated.”
In recent weeks, states have relaxed restrictions put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus, which has infected at least 1.9 million Americans and killed at least 110,000 as of Friday morning.
In Pennsylvania, all 67 counties are at some stage of reopening, with Philadelphia and its surrounding counties entering the first, or “yellow,” phase of relaxed restrictions on Friday. That will allow retailers, day care centers, and offices to re-open.
New Jersey plans to let restaurants resume outdoor service and nonessential retail at 50% capacity starting June 15.
The monthly jobs report does not include details on state unemployment rates, with those figures to be released later this month. In April, Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate reached 15.1%. The unemployment rate was 15.3% in New Jersey.
The employment data is based on a survey of about 60,000 households conducted in the middle of May by the U.S. Census Bureau.
Nearly 1.9 million Americans applied for unemployment last week, and the total number of people who are receiving jobless aid ticked up to 21.5 million, the Labor Department said Thursday.
The number of new claims for financial help continued to fall across the nation, in Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. There were 50,462 new claims in Pennsylvania and 25,632 filed in New Jersey during the week ending May 30. Those were down from peaks in early April but still way above pre-pandemic levels.