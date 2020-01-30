Philadelphia has a long history of strategically overlooking such infractions, particularly on the lower reaches of South Broad, where parking in the median is still seen as a cute feature of the local culture. Dipping into the Inquirer archive, I found that the celebrated columnist Steve Lopez (now at the Los Angeles Times) lobbed one of the first salvos against the practice in 1994 — long before we had a housing boom to blame for our parking difficulties. There was a brief hullabaloo over median parking on the Parkway after the new Barnes opened in 2012, and then it passed. Certain Philadelphia stories always seem to be on shuffle.