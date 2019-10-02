Even more interesting is the rowhouse-size building’s unusual form: It includes two identical corner storefronts, each propped up with a pole. The building is symmetrical and features cylindrical, second-floor bays at either end. Lambert, who has written several successful historic nominations, said she has never seen anything like it in Philadelphia. She suspects the store was home to an early beer supplier called Stailey, which purchased barrels from one of Brewerytown’s many German breweries and bottled contents on its premises for retail sale. You can spot a loading dock on the Sharswood Street side of the building.