Tucked in a hard-to-reach corner of West Fairmount Park, on a hill overlooking the Schuylkill, Chamounix Mansion is one of 19 architecturally significant estates that the city inherited when it used eminent domain to create Fairmount Park in 1867. For years, many of those great old mansions sat moldering away — easy targets for vandals — as the city struggled to find uses for the quirky buildings. The Chamounix mansion had just experienced a serious fire when the Friends agreed in 1964 to take over the building and operate it as a youth hostel. “It was boarded up, and they were going to demolish it,” O’Brien says.