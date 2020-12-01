Because developers know the commission is a soft touch and can be persuaded to allow all sorts of additions, those anticipated concessions are now factored into the purchase price for historic buildings. Despite the near certainty that International House would be listed on the historic register, CSC Coliving paid $21.5 million for the property. That’s almost $2 million more than a developer spent on a non-historic building across the street, one that was quickly demolished to make way for a 405-unit apartment tower. Now Addimando points to the cost as one of the reasons the developers need the bulky addition. Otherwise, he said, “the project won’t pencil.”