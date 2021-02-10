Casey O’Donnell, who runs the nonprofit Impact Services, has been scrambling to prepare. Because the median income for an individual in the 19134 zip code is less than $17,000, his group is buying up as many shells as it can afford for renovation. It’s been a struggle. Since March, the price per vacant house has risen from $35,000 to $40,000. Impact did manage to acquire the notorious vacant textile factory at A and Indiana, across from Hope Park, where people use drugs in plain view. That project, which goes into construction this summer, will create another 48 family-size, affordable apartments.