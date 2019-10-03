As part of the effort to make the lobby welcoming, the staircase to the mezzanine was designed to double as a small amphitheater, so the room can be used for events. Even the architects’ decision to paint the decorative trim white works to the design’s advantage, brightening the room. Larkin and Brahler also extended the back of the building along H Street to make room for additional services. Best of all, they have preserved two immense bank vaults, one as a chapel, the other as an employee breakroom.