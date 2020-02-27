To be clear, the height of the towers is not the issue here. It’s been at least 40 years since the Archdiocese erected a bland, 200-foot office building just behind the Renaissance-style cathedral. Another, equally bland high-rise, the Franklin Plaza Sheraton, went up around the same time, also in the backdrop. It is heartening to see the remaining parking lots that surround the cathedral finally be put into productive use. The problem is that Exeter is letting us see the design for only one of its towers — the smaller one, at that — even though they will work as an ensemble. How can we evaluate half a duo?