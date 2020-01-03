Zoom in on the designs, however, and you quickly begin to see how familiar it all is. Apart from the school and the museum, all the same components can be found in every other innovation district catering to the tech crowd, both here and in other cities. The streets, the plazas, the amenities (Shipping-container beer garden? Check. Cafes? Check. Fitness Center? Check.) are straight from the playbook. The project has been master-planned to death, without any opportunity for the serendipity and eccentricity that are essence of urban life to creep in.