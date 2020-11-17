Together, these three designs tell us a lot about what urban offices will look like when the pandemic finally ends. Instead of soaring trophy towers with signature crowns and spires to brand them, the new workplaces are likely to be short, stout and flat-roofed. Instead of vast interiors filled with rows of cubicles, most new buildings will be laid out with lab spaces for scientists. Yes, there will still be room for conventional offices, but they’ll mostly be small and private. Most significantly, the office of the future will be pandemic-proofed with everything from enhanced ventilation systems to fully enclosed restroom stalls. Workers will be issued electronic cards, so they’ll never have to touch a door handle or elevator pad.