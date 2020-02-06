One of the downsides of embracing the privatization of public buildings is that the city starts to think like a developer. But public buildings, even modest firehouses, are an expression of our civic aspirations. Because developers often flip their properties after a few years, they want to spend as little as possible upfront. But cities build for the long haul. Even though many of our old schools and firehouses in Philadelphia are no longer fit for their original purpose, they remain with us, as housing and offices. These high-quality civic structures remind new generations of what the city was able to accomplish.