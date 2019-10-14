The strength of the design is the way it is organized as a collection of geometric volumes. There are two horizontal wings, each housing a reading room. What was expected to be the main entrance is located at the point where the wings intersect on Overbrook Avenue. The entryway is marked by a monumental brick tower that hovers over the complex, similar to the one at the Northeast Regional Library. At some point, however, access was switched to a less impressive entrance on 54th Street. The Overbrook entrance is now fenced off and used to store trash.