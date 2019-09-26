But amid today’s current development boom, this “City of Murals” occasionally has found itself at odds with the improved version of Philadelphia. Several murals have been or are expected to be demolished to make way for redevelopment. Others are obstructed by new construction. And though some developers have adorned new projects with public art and others have committed to recreating murals that are destroyed, it still, on occasion, remains difficult for these two versions of “revitalization” to coexist.