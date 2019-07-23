For potential restaurateurs, meanwhile, Queen Village’s status as an established neighborhood just beyond Center City’s higher-rent districts plays in its favor, especially as some of its well-maintained storefronts naturally cycle. The operators of New York’s Emmy Squared are moving into a new boutique hotel at Fifth and Bainbridge Streets, across from Olly’s forthcoming pizza sibling, GiGi. And the owners of Fiore, for example, saw the lovely but quirky old Kanella South space as a better fit for them economically than the larger, raw spaces available in Kensington, the much-publicized neighborhood where they had initially hoped to open a restaurant when they moved from New York.