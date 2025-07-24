Backyard lounges, fireplaces & more | Real Estate Newsletter

Does your home’s living space feel too small? Maybe it’s time to look outside.

Kristen Knouft renovated her home in Wayne in 2020, so it’s no surprise that she made her outdoor space a priority. Post pandemic, the backyard is still her family’s retreat.

Advertisement

And she’s part of a trend. More homeowners are thinking of their outdoor spaces as extensions of their indoor spaces.

Keep scrolling for that story and more in this week’s edition:

Defying national trends: See where homeowners are listing more or fewer properties for sale. For lease: Find out what Valley Forge National Historical Park is looking for as it searches for a new tenant for a historic mansion that’s been vacant for two decades. Apartment art: Peek inside an artist’s Bryn Mawr apartment, filled with an extensive collection of his and others’ works. Market check: Scroll to learn more about the region’s housing market in June.

— Michaelle Bond

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

Homeowners in the Philly area and across the country have been turning their yards into extended living areas where they cook, eat, work, entertain, and relax.

At Kristen Knouft’s Wayne home, French doors lead to a covered backyard patio that includes:

🍽️ a dining area that seats eight

🛋️ a lounge space where couches and chairs face the TV that hangs above a fireplace

🔥ceiling heaters so the family can spend more of the year out there

A home design specialist said homeowners have become more willing to invest in their outdoor spaces to make them comfortable and usable.

Keep reading to find out what homeowners are adding to their yards, how much projects can cost, and what to consider if you’re looking to upgrade your yard.

📮Do you have any outdoor projects you want to show off or tips to share with fellow homeowners? Email me.

As you may know, spring is a popular time for homeowners to put their properties on the market.

But across the country, the number of homes newly listed for sale last month was down compared to the same time last year, according to an analysis by Redfin. It was the first annual drop since October 2023.

It was a different story in our region, though.

In the market that Redfin defines as Philadelphia and Delaware County, new listings increased slightly. They were up even more in the market Redfin defines as Montgomery, Chester, and Bucks Counties.

Keep reading to compare markets and learn what’s behind local and national trends.

The latest news to pay attention to

Ira Shander’s two-bedroom apartment in Bryn Mawr is filled with his art collection.

He’s got vintage illustrations and photos. Prints of Napoleon that he got from a bookstore in Paris hang in his dining room.

And there’s a 400-year-old portrait of an unidentified man that Shander calls “uncle.”

Shander is an artist himself and also displays his own work. That includes fine line drawings of Victorian toilets that hang in the bathroom.

Peek into Shander’s home and take a look at his extensive collection of art from near and far.

―

Speaking of collections, my editor, Erica Palan, asked last week for readers to share pictures of what they collect, inspired by the story of a Delco home that’s filled with Veterans Stadium memorabilia.

Deborah M. in Fishtown told us she goes all out to decorate her house for Christmas, which includes displaying her Santa Claus collection.

“I like to pick up Santas as souvenirs on our travels, but some of these were handed down from my mother and others came as gifts over the years. A friend calls them my ‘army of Santas!’”

Here’s a photo of just some of the soldiers in that army:

📊 The market

We already know that new home listings in our region were up in June compared to the same time last year.

Now let’s catch up on what else the market was up to last month.

In the Philly metro area in June, according to the multiple listing service Bright MLS:

🔺The median home sales price hit $416,000 — a new record high. But the 4% increase from last June is the slowest pace of price growth in two years.

🔺The number of closed sales in June — 6,513 — was up almost 9% from the same time last year.

🔺Almost 1,500 more homes were on the market this June than last June. A total of about 11,800 home listings were active last month.

Local buyers had more homes to choose from, but high prices (see above) are keeping some potential homeowners on the sidelines.

📷 Photo quiz

Do you know the location this photo shows?

📮 If you think you do, email me back. You and your memories of visiting this spot might be featured in the newsletter.

Last week’s newsletter featured a photo of the Punter statue outside Citizen’s Bank Park.

Props to Bruce R. for getting that right.

―

🗞️ In Sunday’s Inquirer, make sure you check out a special section focused on home design. It’ll include gardening guides, before-and-after looks at some local homeowners’ outdoor design projects, and interior designers’ tips for making your home trendy, timeless, and welcoming.

I’ll also share some highlights from this special section in next week’s newsletter.

Enjoy the rest of your week.

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.