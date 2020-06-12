The 22nd police district’s current home is at 17th Street and Montgomery Avenue. Plans for a replacement came from the city’s “comprehensive review of police buildings” and plans for the neighborhood as a whole, said Michelle Shuman, a design and construction project manager for the city. She highlighted that the station would be the first with a dedicated community room and have a diversion office to direct low-level offenders to social services. It also would be more environmentally friendly and energy efficient than the current police building.