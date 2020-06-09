Mayor Jim Kenney on Tuesday announced a broad set of goals for reforming the Philadelphia Police Department, saying he wanted to review or change policies on how and when officers use their guns, how they are disciplined, and how much civilian oversight they are subjected to.
In a statement released ahead of a virtual news conference scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, Kenney also said he would eliminate a proposed $19 million increase to Philadelphia’s Police Department budget for the next fiscal year — which had drawn heated criticism from activists and Council members because other city departments are facing steep budget cuts in the wake of the fiscal crisis caused by the coronavirus.
Kenney defended his track record on overseeing the Police Department since he took office in 2016, but said he has listened to protesters, activists, and elected officials since protests began in Philadelphia 10 days ago over the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis.
“This moment is a beginning,” the mayor said.
Kenney also said Commissioner Danielle Outlaw would revise the department’s use-of-force policies — which already prohibit chokeholds — to also ban officers from sitting on a person’s neck, face, or head. And Kenney said Outlaw would provide “detailed guidance regarding the circumstances under which firearms may and should be unholstered or pointed, and mandates for the reporting of such actions.”
Many of the other proposals were more vague or aspirational, with Kenney saying Outlaw and his administration would work to make citizen complaints and Internal Affairs activities more transparent, seek to change a variety of issues in the next contract with the police union, and increase diversity within the ranks, though specific metrics for progress were not provided.
