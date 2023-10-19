One day, 70+ open houses | Real Estate Newsletter

If you’re in the mood to judge living room layouts, critique kitchens, and rhetorically comment on whether you’d spend $1 million “for this,” you’re invited to more than 70 open houses happening in one afternoon across Center City.

Lisa Sturtevant, chief economist at the multiple listing service Bright MLS, didn’t sugarcoat things when I asked her about the fall real estate market.

She said this will be “probably one of the slowest fourth-quarter housing markets we’ve seen probably since 2010.″

That helps explain why real estate agents might be playing nice and working together to promote one another’s properties. More than 70 homes will be open for tours Saturday in greater Center City as part of a mega open house event that’s meant to promote the area as a housing destination.

A bunch of you told me that you wouldn’t want to live on a very high floor of a condo or apartment tower but would like to visit to take in the views. Well, you have a chance to look out the windows of a corner home on the 51st floor of the iconic Two Liberty Place.

Here are some of the other 70+ homes you can visit Saturday afternoon:

🚪 a $2.2 million piece of the Joseph Horn Mansion in Fitler Square

🚪 two apartments joined together for $2.55 million on Rittenhouse Square

🚪 a $15.1 million penthouse in the Arthaus condo building on South Broad Street

Learn about more properties and get the details of Saturday’s open house event.

Every year, many mortgage lenders have to publicly share information about the loans they made.

That information is used to create public policy, measure how well lenders are doing their jobs, and point out lending patterns that might be discriminatory.

Every year, Reinvestment Fund, a Philadelphia-based community investment nonprofit, puts together a report on the latest findings. The report published this month looked at 2022 data and highlights some of the challenges of the housing market.

“After a decade of steady growth coming out of the previous housing recession,” the report says, “2022 potentially signals a new phase in the local housing market — one that will be defined fiscally by higher borrowing costs and higher home prices.”

That’s what we’ve been seeing and feeling lately. We’ll find out if affordability gets better or worse for home buyers.

A few other takeaways from Reinvestment Fund’s report:

Mortgage applications for both home purchases and refinances dropped last year for the first time in a decade. Lenders were more likely to deny home loans to Black and Hispanic applicants than to white applicants. Well-qualified Black applicants were denied more often than less-qualified white applicants.

Read on for more about what Philly’s mortgage data tell us.

