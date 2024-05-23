Haddonfield selling deteriorating homes | Real Estate Newsletter

A $50,000 price tag for a home in Haddonfield feels like it’s missing a zero. But that’s how much the borough is selling a historical home for.

The property is one of two historical houses that have been deteriorating for years and that Haddonfield is now off-loading. Buyers want to turn the properties into condos and an inn/restaurant.

Some residents are upset about the homes’ deterioration and sales prices.

— Michaelle Bond

Two historic houses and a prominent piece of land in Haddonfield are being reimagined.

Some quick facts about the houses:

Lullworth Hall

built in 1886 selling for $50,000 could become two condominiums (with two more in the adjacent carriage house), according to the buyers’ proposal

Boxwood Hall

built by a descendant of Haddonfield’s founding family selling for $200,000 bought by the borough in 2014 to settle a lawsuit by a developer who wanted to build 33 apartments there an ambitious proposal to build a 350-seat performing arts center there fell through years ago could become a 10-room inn and restaurant, according to the buyers’ plans

A resident who runs a community Facebook page told my colleague that residents are “upset by the way these houses fell apart under [borough ownership] due to what looked like demolition by neglect. And now they’re being given away.”

Haddonfield’s mayor called the deals a win for the borough, which, officials said, couldn’t keep holding onto the properties.

There’s also a plan to build homes on about eight acres at the former Bancroft school campus in the borough.

Maybe the third time’s the charm?

Moorestown is on its third try in 25 years to create a historic preservation district. Legal challenges and votes against it have kept it from happening so far.

Opponents object to the government telling owners what they can do to their properties. A historic designation would prevent owners from demolishing or making certain changes to buildings. The proposed historic district would include commercial and residential properties.

One of the properties that would be included is an almost 4,800-square-foot house that a grassroots group called Saving Historic Moorestown is trying to save. The house was built as a single-family home in the late 1880s, but it was most recently a funeral parlor.

It’s on the market for $750,000. And Saving Historic Moorestown is worried a buyer will tear it down.

“Barbara Kotzin found the Victorian gingerbread cottage of her dreams on a winding road in Cheltenham.”

I love this sentence from the opening paragraph of our latest home-tour story, which details how Kotzin has made the cottage her own.

Her home, which was built in 1868, isn’t dark inside like you might expect in a Victorian. She’s made it bright and airy.

Speaking of airy, she’s also hung more than a dozen mini hot air balloons from the ceiling in one of the rooms. Both folks in the Victorian era and Kotzin love them.

Peek inside Kotzin’s home and see some of her large collection of antiques, including candy tins and a wreath made of human hair.

Now that it’s basically summer, I’ll leave you with a story from my colleague Ariana Perez-Castells about a hotel in Ocean City that recently got a makeover. The owner of Coastal Chateau calls it a “luxury castle.” It has pet-friendly villas, and the owner describes its aesthetic as “French modern meets coastal elegance.”

